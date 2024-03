Ayesha Singh played the character of Sai Joshi to perfection. She became a household name with her stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show also starred Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. Ayesha Singh's Sai Joshi is one of the most loved characters on ITV. And guess what? She is all set to reprise her role of Sai Joshi in an upcoming new TV show. That's right. Ayesha has shared the news herself.

Ayesha Singh to reprise her role as Sai Joshi for a new show

Well, a new show is launching on the channel soon. If you haven't guessed it yet, we are talking about Udne Ki Aasha which will feature Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in lead roles. Neha plays, Sailee, a florist while Kanwar plays Sachin, a taxi driver in the upcoming new TV show. Ayesha Singh has joined as a part of the promotional strategy. She recently shot a video wherein she is seen watching Kanwar on TV. And now, it seems, she will join Neha in an episode. Ayesha took to her social media handle and shared a video of her makeover as Sai. She joins Neha Harsora who is seen in her character of Sailee. "Sai aa rahi hai sailee se milne. Kya hai iss mulakat ka raaz?" Ayesha captioned the video. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Suraj Sonik recalls working with Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt; shares if TV gives more recognition than Bollywood [Exclusive]

Ayesha Singh ruled the roost as Sai Joshi. Fans would shower love on Ayesha and her character every single day, making her a Top trend on X. Fans would love to see her as Sai again. The catch here would be that she might just introduce Sailee's character in the show and leave. Also Read - Amid Naagin 7 delay, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh and Kanika Mann approached for Ekta Kapoor's new show

What is Udne Ki Aasha?

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora starrer Udne Ki Aasha will feature the love story between Sachin and Sailee. Kanwar plays an alcoholic character in the show. Sailee is quite naive and simple. The promos have received a thumping response from the audience. Kanwar's fans are looking forward to the show, the most. Kanwar was last seen in Pandya Store as Shiva.

Neha Harsora, on the other hand, is making her lead debut with Udne Ki Aasha. The actress has been a part of Raazz Mahal: Dakini Ka Rahasya (2022), Fuh se Fantasy, as per IMDb.