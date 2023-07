Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of television's most popular shows. The show has been amongst the top five on the TRP charts. The second generation of the show is currently entertaining the audience. However, Ayesha Singh, Neil Batt and Aishwarya Sharma won hearts as Sai Joshi, Virat Chavan and Patralekha. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Savi marries Ishaan for the sake of her dreams, will he support her?

The first generation of the show still rules television. Post leap, Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh entered the show. But fans still cannot forget Sai, Virat and Pakhi. Ayesha, Neil and Aishwarya enjoy a massive fan following. People have been following them on social media and they trend every day even now.

Recently, Ayesha visited the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently. She shared a few videos on social media and a few pictures went viral too. Netizens were happy to see the actress back on the sets and hoped that she returns to the show.

In one of the pictures, Ayesha is seen speaking to the current lead actor, Shakti Arora aka Ishaan. One of the twitter users shared the picture and wrote, “Ayesha on Ghum 2 Sets. Missing #SaiJoshi all over again.”

In one of the videos, Ayesha can be seen watching while Bhavika and Shakti performed. She was also seen speaking to the other cast members of the show.

Recently, Ayesha also reunited with her former co-star of the show, Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat. Ayesha and Yogendra share a good bond off-screen. They shared a few pictures together on Instagram. Along with the pictures, Ayesha wrote, "Mitras ! @ishaanrajeshsingh miss you in pictures ." Take a look:

Ayesha and Yogendra's co-stars, Mitaali Nag and Sachin Shroff dropped red hearts on the pictures. Talking about the show's recent TRPs, we have seen a drop in numbers since the new season began. The show grabbed the third spot on the TRP charts but the numbers have been low.