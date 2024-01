Television actress Dipika Chikhlia who played the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan speaks her heart out receiving an invitation to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. Apart from Dipika, Arun Govil who essayed the role of Lord Rama in the show has also been invited. The two gained a lot of popularity for their performances in Ramayana and soon became a household name. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Siya Ke Ram star Madirakshi Mundle expresses her excitement about the inauguration; plans to visit the temple soon

In an interview with ETimes TV, Dipika spoke about Ayodhya Temple. She said that she was excited as she never thought that they would get the invitation. Dipika did not reveal anything about her special look on January 22 and said she did not want to discuss it. She even spoke about how she requested PM Narendra Modi to not just have Lord Rama's idol in the temple. She said that Ramji cannot be alone and Sita Ji also should be there. Later, she got to know that they are having Ram, Lakshman, and Sita, separately.

On the work front, Dipika is a producer of Dhatiputra Nandani which telecasts on Nazara television at 8.30 PM. The actress said that the best part is that ever since her show launched it has been on number 1. She is happy and also requested everyone to watch the show as she is acting in it too.