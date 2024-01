Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathishta ceremony is the most awaited event for all Indians. The preparations are going on in full swing and PM Narendra Modi is all set for a grand ceremony. Everyone is excited for this divine event and many big politicians have been invited for it. Stars like Arun Govil, Amitabh Bachchan, Dipika Chikhlia, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others have also been invited for the event. Many celebrities have expressed their feelings about the event. Shivya Pathania who has been a part of many mythological shows like RadhaKrishn, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, Baal Shiv – Mahadev Ki Andekhi Gatha has also expressed her feelings about the Pran Prathishta. She also recalls being addressed as Sita ji by PM Narendra Modi. Also Read - Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi: TV actresses who REVEALED their SHOCKING casting couch experiences

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Baal Shiv actress Shivya Pathania shares WIERDEST casting couch experience; reveals was asked to compromise by a fake producer

Shivya Pathania expresses her feelings about Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

She has played the role of Goddess Sita in Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, she said, "Being a part of numerous mythological shows and getting the chance to portray divine characters has been a significant aspect of my career. The Ram Mandir inauguration holds immense importance for all of us. Having experienced the Ayodhya Deepotsava last year, which made it to the Guinness Book of World Records, I had the privilege of witnessing the Ram Mandir from the air. Welcomed as Sita ji by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the moment I saw the completed Ram Mandir from the helicopter, I literally got goosebumps. Being called Sita ji during Ayodhya Deepotsava felt like a blessing from all the characters I have portrayed, including Radha Rani, Sita ji, and Devi Parvati. My feelings about the Ram Mandir event are truly divine, akin to the celebration of Diwali in our country. It's a pure experience, and my wish is for people to learn from the lives of Ram ji and Sita ji, as depicted in the Ramayana, and pass on these teachings to the younger generation, emphasizing the true meaning of love, sacrifice, and respect." Also Read - Shivya Pathania, Divyanka Tripathi and more TV actresses who spoke about facing casting couch

Trending Now

Shivya reveals the changes she faced post playing such divine roles on-screen

She further spoke about the changes that happen in life post playing divine characters on-screen. Shivya said, "Speaking about the experience of getting into these characters, I have always considered myself a normal girl. However, the moment I put on those costumes, there was an instant sense of responsibility and a heightened level of calmness. I never felt pressure, it was more like being a medium and paying homage to divine characters, striving to be as true to them as possible. It does alter my way of living. While I can't speak for anyone else, for me, it has made significant changes in many aspects of my life. What I eat, how I think, and how I perceive the world—all undergo transformations because of the knowledge I assimilated while living these divine characters. It's an unbelievable experience, and the righteousness in the way of life conveyed by these characters has made me a more beautiful person inside. Understanding and living by what our Gods wanted to teach us has been transformative."

Shivya reveals her favourite mythological character

She was also asked about that one mythological character that will always remain close to her heart. Shivya shared, "A special mythological character that will always hold a special place in my heart is Radha Rani. She was my first mythological role, and I had no reference for how to portray Radha ji in terms of performance. I remember my writer, Utkarsh Nathani, saying, "Shivya, leave it to the divine; you just be as pure as you are." In my heart, I know that I saw myself performing while performing. I always say that it wasn't me, and I am not that level of a performer; it was that meditative."

A look at the video on Maldives Vs Lakshadweep

"I will always believe it was a divine intervention, and she blessed me. Those 50 minutes changed my life for the better, teaching me what love is. I feel blessed that even today, I don't know how, but all my Radha Rani looks and videos are viral on social media platforms. Transitioning from being a normal actor to a performer loved by all ages in this generation, she is and will remain a divine blessing until death," she concluded.