Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22 is the most special day for all of us. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will happen and PM Narendra Modi has decided to make it a big event for Indians. Many big politicians will be present and celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dipika Chikhlia, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda, Arun Govil and others have been invited to Lord Ram’s praan pratishtha at the Ayodhya temple. We have seen many movies and TV shows on Ramayan. Many actors have been a part of these divine shows.

Arav Chowdharry talks about the Ram Mandir inauguration

Now, Arav Chowdharry who is currently seen as Raja Dashrath in Shrimad Ramayan has given his take on the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration. He is also known for his performance as Bheshma in Mahabharat. Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Arav Chowdharry said, "Yeh har bharatiya ke liye saubhagya ki baat hai ki bhagwan Ram ji ke mandir ka inauguration ho raha hai. Unki sthapana ho chuki hai. Ye nayi shuruwat hai apne desh mein. Bharat ke do hi maha kavya hai, ek Mahabharat aur ek Ramayan hai aur mere liye toh ye bahut saubhagya ki baat hai ki mai dono ka hi hissa bana hu. I am extremely fortunate, priviledged, humbled to have played Bheshma and now Maharaj Dashrath. So every Indian from all over the world is excited that Lord Ram is coming. It is a very special feeling for all of us."

Arav Chowdharry on divine characters having an impact on real life

He further spoke about the divine characters like Bheshma and Maharaj Dashrath having an impact in real life. He shared, "When you want to have good qualities of anyone or anything in life, you have to be open about it and be aware of it. You learn every day and it is a process. But yes, when you are living a character for weeks, days, months and years, you try and understand and pick up things. So, if I can have the qualities Bheshma had, it would be so good. So, similarly with Maharaj Dashrath also was a great warrior but extremely emotionally about his sons and especially about Lord Ram. So, there are many such qualities that one wants to have in their real life."

Arav Chowdharry calls Mahabharat's Bheshma the most special character

Arav Chowdharry spoke about the one special character that will always remain special to him. He said, "I have done many TV shows apart from these mythological shows. But post Mahabharat I have done many TV shows. But, Bheshma would always be special and remain close to me because I have lived Bheshma for a very long time and played Bheshma for one and half years. It was so well written on paper, the dialogues, the background music, the costumes, everything about Bheshma was done well."

"The entire show was mounted in such a fashion that it was the journey of Bheshma through which you saw Mahabharat. The first episode of Mahabharat began with a 27-year-old Devrath who becomes a prince and then how he becomes a prince and from there on he lets go off his self for his father and takes the bheshma pratigya. From there on he keeps on going and keeps saying that I have to stand for my brothers and take care of the throne but not sit on the throne. That journey of his with difficulties, wars for over 200 years and Bheshma aging and the journey of his would always be special and remain with me, "he added.

Arav Chowdharry has been a part of movies like Dhoom, Lakshya, Bharat, Housefull 3 and more. He also did TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir and more.