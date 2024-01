The Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration is the most awaited event for all of us. The Ayodhya temple is finally going to see the special day on January 22. The whole of India is excited for the Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Event. Many big politicians and popular celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dipika Chikhlia, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda, Arun Govil and others have been invited to Lord Ram’s praan prathishta at the Ayodhya temple. Many TV stars have played the role of Lord Ram on-screen and Aashiesh Sharrma is one of them. Also Read - Adipurush row: Aashiesh Sharrma of Siya Ke Ram reacts on damage control by makers of Prabhas starrer; 'Do not justify the mistake, say sorry' [EXCLUSIVE]

He has been loved for his performance as Lord Ram in Siya Ke Ram. The TV show gave us a very different and detailed perspective of Lord Ram and Goddes Sita. The story of Ramayan in Siya Ke Ram was told from Sita’s point of view. Aashiesh Sharrma has now spoken about his feelings about the Ram Mandir inauguration.

Aashiesh Sharrma talks about the Ram Mandir inauguration

Speaking to BollywoodLife exclusively, Aashiesh Sharrma said, "As a nation, I think we have waited for more than 500 years for this thing to happen. It is not just a temple being made, it is actually a representation of those 500 years of wait. That is why everyone is not just religiously attached to it but also emotionally attached to this Pran Prasthishta event that will happen. It represents us as a nation and it shows that we as a nation believe in the values of Shri Ram. We have all waited for this so long and now finally the wait is over. It is an emotional moment for all of us as a nation."

Aashiesh Sharrma on how life changes after playing Lord Ram

He further spoke about the changes that happened in his way of living after playing Lord Ram on-screen. He shared, "Yes, it does change our lives. Everything as an actor we play, it leaves something inside us. It changes something inside us. It gives us the opportunity to the world in third perspective which we wouldn't see otherwise. While playing the character, because you are so in-depth with the whole feel of it that you start seeing things differently and it definitely changes a lot of things in us. Playing divine characters doesn't make one divine but it does changes your point of view somewhere down the line on various things. I would want to share what happened with me was when I played Lord Ram, it taught me a lot of patience. It taught me to be more kind not just to myself but to everything and everyone around me. Small things like these do happen specially when you play characters with a lot of positivity inside."

Aashiesh Sharrma talks about people touching his feet thinking him to be Lord Ram

He spoke shared if he has come across people who still touch his feet thinking him to be Lord Ram in real. Aashiesh said, "Yes, it does happen to me. It is just part of playing divine characters because you touch people's hearts in very different way. It is not just the creative aspect of it but because you are touching their emotional side in a very different way. It involves audience' beliefs, their faith and their devotion. The devotion aspect of it is deep and specially when you play Lord Ram in our nation because for us, Lord Ram is in our DNA. So, if you play that role, you are bound to get these very happy, positive audience reaction because they start seeing their God in you. It has happened many times with me where there have been elderly people showing respect the way they would show to Lord Ram and them coming and touching my feet. It sometimes gets awkward because they are elderly people. But this is because the character brings out different emotions in the hearts of the audience."

Aashiesh Sharrma to visit Ayodhya temple

Aashiesh also shared if he would be visiting the Ayodhya temple on January 22. He said, "Most probably I will be there in all aspect and I would love to be there. Yes, I have got couple of calls from the officials of the event that is happening. But yes, I am going to be there to take blessings and to cheer up our nation because its a wait of 500 years that is getting over now. I think it is a great moment for all of us as Indians."