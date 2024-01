As the world eagerly awaits the historical moment of the inauguration of Shri Ram's idol in Ayodhya temple, people are finding unique ways to pay tribute to this momentous occasion. The Yogi Adityanath government has been successfully increasing awareness about the sacrifice and virtues of Shri Ram by broadcasting the Ramayana serial on LED display screens in various cities for the past few days. Additionally, Shemaroo TV has also started telecasting Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on their respective channel, ensuring that more people learn about the richness of our history and God.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana to air from THIS date

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana is undoubtedly the most beloved historical show that first aired in 1987 and has been re-aired many times. However, this time is a very special occasion. After almost 500 years of waiting, the citizens of Ayodhya will be overjoyed when Shri Ram takes his seat in the grand temple on January 22, 2024. Shemaroo TV will air Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana from January 1, 2024, at 7 pm in the evening so you can relive the magic of this epic tale. Rumors are rife that along with members of the ruling party, many Bollywood celebrities will also turn out in huge numbers on January 22 at the Ayodhya temple for the unveiling of Shri Ram's idol.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana is widely considered to be the most authentic and honest representation of Lord Ram's story and Ramayana. In fact, when the Prabhas starrer Adipurush, where Prabhas and Kriti Sanon reprised the roles of Shri Ram and Mata Sita respectively, bombed at the box office, netizens slammed the makers of the film and advised them to learn something from Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana.