The Ram Mandir inauguration is a big and special event for Indians. We all have been waiting for this big moment. It is going to be a grand event and many big politicians have been invited for the same in Ayodhya. Apart from politicians, big stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dipika Chikhlia, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda and others have been invited for the Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Event. TV actors who played different roles in Ramayan have been invited and one of them is Sunil Lahri. He played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

Sunil Lahri expresses his happiness on being invited to the Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Event

He had recently expressed his disappointment for not being invited but now he has finally got the invite. He expressed his happiness through a video on Instagram. He thanked God and his fans who prayed that he would get the invite and he has got it now. Speaking to Etimes, he said that blessings of Lord Ram has helped him get the invite.

He thanked the Ram Mandir Samiti and said that this is a once in a life time opportunity and nobody will get another chance. He further went on to thank Ramanand Sagar for allowing him to play Lakshman in the show that has created history now. He was asked if anyone will be able to match up to him as Lakshman. He said, "Only if the maker is able to bring out a performance like Ramanand Sagar, who helped me immortalise Lakshman."

Sunil Lahri's costars Dipika Chikhlia and Arun Govil were invited for the Ram Mandir inauguration earlier and only he was not invited. That time, he had expressed disappointment and had hoped that he also gets the invitation. He had said that maybe the committee thinks Lakshman is not important in Ramayan or they do not like him.