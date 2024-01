Ayodhya Ram Mandir is the talk of the town now. Everyone is eagerly waiting for the inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir. It is a proud moment for Indians and there will be all the big politicians present for the big day. Apart from the big politicians, popular Bollywood and TV stars have also been invited for the inauguration. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dipika Chikhlia, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Randeep Hooda and others have been invited for the Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Event that will take place on January 22. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig of Naamkarann and Ishq Subhan Allah fame to join Salman Khan's show

Madirakshi Mundle shares her excitement about the Ram Mandir Janmabhoomi Event

Now, Siya Ke Ram actress Madirakshi Mundle has shared her excited for the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. She played the role of Goddess Sita in the TV show while Aashiesh Sharma played the role of Lord Ram in the show. Madirakshi also played Goddess Sita in Jai Hanuman. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Makers of Salman Khan's show have finalised only SIX contestants so far? Here's what we know

Speaking to TV9 Hindi Digital, Madirakshi said that she did not receive any invitation from the temple committee yet but whenever she will get time, she will first visit the temple to take blessings. She said that she is very happy about the Ram Mandir inauguration finally happening and it is very special. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai's Shubhangi Atre and Madirakshi Mundle to be on Salman Khan's show?

Trending Now

Madirakshi on playing Goddess Sita on-screen

She also congratulated all those who dreamed of building this temple and finally it is happening. She further said that she has always considered herself lucky as she got to play Goddess Sita on-screen. She added that Goddess Sita's blessings are with her and hence she got the opportunity to play the role twice.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

She shared, "People have always appreciated me in this character. Today wherever I go people respect me. I am connected with Goddess Sita not only through my character but also through my thoughts."