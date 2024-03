Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe starrer is bidding adieu to television screens on March 11, 2024. However, the cast completed the last day of shooting on March 4, 2024. It was an emotional moment for the entire cast of the Rajan Shahi show. Still, everyone decided to end their journey with lots of laughter and candid pictures. The cast and crew cut a cake on their last day and also thanked the ardent fans of the show for their immense love. Check out the candid pictures below. Also Read - Udne Ki Aasha: Kanwar Dhillon REACTS on replacing Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si; says 'The responsibility is there but...' [Exclusive]

Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe get emotional as they shoot for the last day of the show

Mohit Malik is known to be one of the few actors from television who immerses himself wholeheartedly into a character. For his role as Kunal, the actor worked really hard and would often be seen on set in the zone of Kunal. Hence, when news of the show going off the air was out, he was the first one to confirm the news on social media and even expressed apologies to the ardent fans, explaining that the cast and crew tried really hard, but it is the channel's decision and they can't do anything except accept it. Yesterday, the entire cast and crew shot for their respective show for the one last time and then bid adieu to each other by cutting cakes and sharing warm hugs. Check out the pictures below.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will be replaced by Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsoa's new show Udne Ki Aasha.