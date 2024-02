Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe starrer show will soon bid adieu to its viewers and ardent fans. Despite performing decently well in TRP charts, the channel has decided to axe the show. This certainly has come as a huge shock for the producers as well as the actors of the show. Mohit Malik has expressed his disappointment a few days ago through his social media post and now his co-star Sayli Salunkhe has also expressed her disappointment towards the show going off air. Also Read - Mohit Malik apologises to his fans as Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si goes off-air; says 'It hurts...'

Mohit Malik's co-star Sayli Salunkhe reacts to the heartbreaking news of the show going off air

In an exclusive conversation with TOI, Sayli Salunkhe shares that when the cast received the news, they were shocked to the core. No one was able to digest the news. Sayli mentioned that the show was doing decent in terms of TRP; in fact, they were the slot leaders. So if your show goes off air, it is bound to break your heart. Sayli stated that maybe the expectations from their show in terms of TRP were even higher, and as the show's TRP was not reaching beyond a specific number, maybe that's the reason their show has been scrapped. Sayli stated that unfortunately, this is the truth; your show may have a great storyline, great actors, but if it doesn't translate into great TRP numbers, the results won't be good. Sayli further said that although the cast and crew are sad, they are leaving the show with utmost positivity. Also Read - Iconic Gold Awards 2024 winners: Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Mohit Malik and others win big

Sayli said she has learned a lot of good things from Rajan Shahi's show and how she will always cherish those memories. The cast will wrap the shoot by 11th March 2024. The Mohit Malik starrer show aired its first episode on 21st August 2023. Unfortunately, the show was not given a chance to even complete a year, and the channel decided to axe the show. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will be replaced by Kanwar Dhillion's show Udne Ki Aasha.

Mohit Malik is stated to be very disappointed with the show going off air. He is one of the few television actors who gives his heart and soul to a character, and hence he is bound to be more affected by the show going off air.