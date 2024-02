Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: The television show starring Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe will soon bid adieu to us. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will air its last episode on March 11, 2024. Sayali Salunkhe, who essays the character of Vandana, mentioned in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life that while she will miss the entire team and her character Vandana, she is going to miss Mohit Malik the most.

Sayali Salunkhe opens up about missing co star Mohit Malik

Sharing about her work experience with Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe said, ''I have learned so much from Mohit. I am going to miss Mohit the most; everyone knows that he is a gem of an actor. He is the best. In the span of 8 months, what I have learned from him, I am sure if I was at home, I would not have been able to learn anything. I am taking all my learnings from Mohit with me.''

She further added, ''When the news of the show going off-air broke, Mohit was not on set. The other day when he arrived, you won't believe, but we didn't have a single conversation about the show going off-air. We just met and shot; there came a moment where we just hugged each other, but on that specific day, we didn't talk about the show going off-air. What made it difficult to digest was that we weren't given an ultimatum to improve our TRPs; we were just informed that the show would go off-air. The next day when the entire cast was talking about the show going off-air, we were avoiding the talks. Eventually, we did talk and share how we really respected the channel and makers. Maybe they were expecting too much, and we weren't able to fulfill it. I think till now, me and Mohit didn't had a proper conversation about the show going off-air.''

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will be replaced by Kanwar Dhillon's and Neha Harsora'e new show Udne Ki Aasha.