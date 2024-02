Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: The television show starring Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe will soon go off air. Launched on 21st August 2023, the last episode of the Rajan Shahi show will air on 11th March 2024. The show was launched with a lot of fanfare. Producer Rajan Shahi, known for shows like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in one of his past interviews mentioned how Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is very close to his heart. Hence, when the news about the show going off air was officially confirmed, Rajan Shahi was the one who was most affected. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Sayali Salunkhe, who essays the character of Vandana in the same show, reveals about her first phone conversation with Rajan Shahi post the news of the show going off air was confirmed. Also Read - Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Naagin 4, Balika Vadhu and more TV shows that ended abruptly leaving fans disappointed

Sayali Salunkhe reveals Rajan Shahi's reaction to the show going off air

Sayali Salunkhe said, ''After having a word with the team about the show going off air, the first call Rajan sir made was to me and Mohit. I was in disbelief and didn't know what conversation to have with Rajan sir as the news was so shocking. I can't say for certain, as I am sure more than us he would be disappointed because he has worked harder than us. I remember when my casting was going on, he was adamant that he wanted me for the role of Vandana as he really liked my audition video. During the mock shoot, he was on the set from 9 am to 2 am, as he was so much involved in the show.'' Also Read - Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si upcoming spoiler: Vandana and Vaani to expose Kunal and more — Here's what to expect

The actress further mentions, ''During the phone call with Rajan Sir I said, it's okay, whatever time we have spent, the journey we have lived, it was a very good time. Because if we don't support him, then who will? He must be very upset; he must be suffering a lot as Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si was a very special show to him. He was sounding very low on the call, but he is Rajan Shahi; I am sure he will bring back an even greater story.''

Star Plus has also been bashed vehemently for shutting down Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si even after the show had decent TRPs. The Rajan Shahi show will be replaced by Kanwar Dhillon's show Udne ki Aasha.