Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is all set to leave the audience shock with their upcoming dramatic twists and turns. The makers are all set to entertain their fans with their high-voltage upcoming drama in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. In the upcoming episode of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Vandana played by Sayali Salunkhe will be seen all set to expose Kunal and will unravel the truths hidden within him and his bond with Vaani. Kunal and Vaani's complex relationship will soon get exposed in front of everyone. Follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp for the latest entertainment news updates. Also Read - TRP Report Week 43: Anupamaa dethroned, slips down to third spot; Bigg Boss 17 sees major downfall

As Sonali will return to discord everything, Vandana will plan to reunite Vaani with her son Kunal. Vandana and Vaani will join hands to confront Kunal and expose his dishonest behavior. The upcoming storyline of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will witness Vaani who challenges Kuldeep to end his manipulative games. She even wants Kunal to know how his actions have left her and Vijay shattered for his own selfish desires. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

Watch Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si promo video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si (@baatein.kuchankaheesi.official)

Trending Now

Vandana who is seen holding a strong position in Malhotra house is seen standing as a pillar in Vaani's life. She supports Vaani against Kunal and the two promise to ruin his happiness. The drama will unfold even more and will raise questions about whether Vandana's efforts will bring positive changes in Kunal's life or will Kuldeep will once again win with his evil plans?

Well, the viewers have a lot to witness in the upcoming episodes of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si as a roller coaster ride of emotions, revelations, and confrontations will change the dynamics between Kunal, Vandana and Vaani. What will happen next?