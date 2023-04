Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill did not see eye to eye with each other at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party today. A video of the same is going viral online. Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique throw quite lavish Iftaar parties every single year. And this time too, it was no different. Celebrities from the film and television world joined Baba and Zeeshan for the Iftaar celebrations in the city. Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra and more celebs made an appearance on the red carpet of Baba Siddique-Zeeshan Siddique Iftaar party.

Did Rashami Desai ignore Shehnaaz Gill at the Iftaar party?

Baba Siddique and Zeeshaan Siddique's Iftaar bash is the talk of the town. Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai are both popular actresses and they make headlines in the Entertainment News section every single time. This time, Rashami and Shehnaaz have made the news for a shocking reason. A video which was previously shared by paparazzi featured Shehnaaz Gill walking inside the party venue. Rashami Desai was standing right near the entry. However, it seems upon seeing Shehnaaz approach, she received a call and moved away.

Watch the video of Rashami and Shehnaaz at the Iftaar party here:

Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill feud

Netizens think that Rashami Desai purposely ignored Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's Iftaar Bash. While Shehnaaz's fans have called her out, Rashami's fans have defended their favourite actress. Shehnaaz's fans have left no stone unturned in trolling Rashami for ignoring Shehnaaz as per the video.

Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill met inside the house of Bigg Boss 16. They were not the best of friends. And they also have showdowns while locked up inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. Rashami had accused Shehnaaz of taking her designer clothes which made everyone lash out at Rashami.