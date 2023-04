Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party was a hit. It was attended by many Bollywood and TV celebrities. A lot of pictures and videos have also made their way to the internet. One of the videos that went viral was of Sana Khan. The star who quit showbiz to 'serve humanity' arrived along with Mufti Anas Saiyad. The video showed Sana Khan complaining that she cannot walk very quickly as she will get tired. The video got severe backlash for her husband Anas Saiyad as netizens slammed him for 'dragging' his pregnant wife. But now Sana Khan has broken her silence on the same. She commented on the video and revealed exactly what happened. Also Read - Baba Siddique Iftaar Party: Shiv Thakare, MC Stan to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta; Bigg Boss 16 stars have a mini reunion [VIEW PICS]

Sana Khan breaks silence

On the video, Sana Khan penned a long note and shared that as they stepped out of the party, they lost contact with their driver. As she was standing for a long time, she started sweating. She mentioned that her husband was only concerned for her and wanted her to sit and have water. She accepted that the video looks weird but it's not it looks. She further added that she herself asked Anas to move quickly as they did not want to disturb the paparazzi who were there to click pictures. Sana Khan requested all to not think otherwise and even thanked all those who showcased concern. She wrote, "We lost contact with driver and car once we came out n I was standing for longer than usual n starting sweating n uncomfortable so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit n have water n some air. I was the one to tell him let's go in quick as we did t wanted to disturb the paps who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request plz don't think otherwise."

Check out Sana Khan's video below:

Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party was attended by stars like , , Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, , , , , , , and many more.

was missing from Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party. Generally, he is among the big stars who attend.