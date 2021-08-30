After impressing us with their camaraderie in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, and reunited for 's news Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, which premiered tonight on Sony TV. The first season featuring and , garnered love and praises from fans and that's why there was undeniably great pressure on the producer to make sure it fulfils the expectations of the audience. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Disha Parmar calls Rahul Vaidya her lucky charm for bagging BALH 2, Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal enthral the audience with their chemistry and more

Now, coming to the first episode of the show, it started Nakuul and Priya's introduction, who are quite opposite to each other but one big common thing between them is their unrequited love. The most cliche yet fun part was their association towards the rainy season. While Ram loves this season, Priya get frustrated to see rains. Through episode, we also see that Ram and Priya can go to any extent for their family but they emote it quite differently.

Coming to the star performances, Nakuul Mehta grabs our attention right from the first frame in the show. His opening scene with Vedika played by Reena Aggarwal, wrenches our hearts and makes us feel for him. Apart from showcasing his emotions, the actor's subtle one-liners and camaraderie with Aditya played by Ajay Nagrath makes us tickle. Disha Parmar has definitely showed a vast improvement as an actor as she perfectly nails the emotions in every demanding situation, which makes her character of Priya, believable and relatable.

While the makers focused on the backstory of the lead characters in the first episode to build-up the plot, they convincingly impressed us with the simple yet fresh nok-jhok of the main leads in the limited time, when they faced each other. All-and-all we can say, that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 took a promising start and raised our excitement for the upcoming episode.