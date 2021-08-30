Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 will begin today and fans cannot wait to watch Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar together again after 8 years. We have all loved them as Aditya and Pankhuri in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai...Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Now, they will step into Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's shoes as Ram and Priya. In an interview with Spotboye, Nakuul Mehta shared his excitement on the show's start. He said that he is delighted to be back on television and headlining a show which has been so loved and revered by so many including himself. He is also excited to be working with Ekta Kapoor. He has been waiting to work with Ekta Kapoor and that is finally happening. Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar calls Rahul Vaidya lucky as she got the show within 15 days of their marriage

He also revealed how it was to step into Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar's shoes. Nakuul said, "In my eyes, both of them are absolute rockstars of Indian television. Whilst it may seem daunting on the outside, personally, for me it's a new character which I get to colour with my brush." Nakuul Mehta also spoke about reuniting with Disha Parmar after 8 years. He said that having known her over nearly a decade now, there is an unsaid comfort, friendship and mutual respect. "It has been nearly eight years since I last worked with her, our first day of shoot seemed so organic like we picked up from where we left. Now, both of us have of course grown personally and professionally in our lives yet it feels just like the old times. I am super pleased to share this equation with her."

He also spoke about his experience shooting. Nakuul said that it's been brilliant and anxious at the same time. He revealed that it has been brilliant because very excited about playing this new character and seeing how it comes to life, and anxious, because he understands the expectations the audience have from them and hopes he is able to do justice to the same.