Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta on reuniting with Disha Parmar after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai; says, 'It feels just like the old times'

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 will begin today and Nakuul Mehta is excited about it. He spoke about reuniting with his Pyaar Ka Dard Hai co-star, Disha Parmar after 8 years.