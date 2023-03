The current track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is that ARP (Angad Raghav and Pihu) get a new project and need one partner. So, Josh (Devashish Chandiramani) wants to work with him, but Josh asks Prachi (Niti Taylor) to go and talk with Raghav (Randeep Rai). Prachi agrees and goes to Raghav's house, where he was doing his work. Prachi requests Raghav that he please do the partnership with Josh, as Josh suffers a lot. Raghav agrees, and the next day they come to the office and sign the partnership agreement. Pihu (Pooja Banerjee) and Angad (Leenesh Mattoo) tease Raghav, but Raghav says he does everything because of his mentor, Lakhan Kapoor. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: NOT Amar Upadhyay, Shraddha Arya to romance THIS actor on the show? Angry fans say, 'Mihir ne dhoka diya'

In the precap of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we can see that Josh has invited Prachi to come in for dinner and talks with Lakhan Kapoor about his wedding. Prachi seems to be very happy and excited about the fact that she loves him a lot. On the other side, Samaira had called for Josh to come with her, as she was going tomorrow.

The upcoming episode is going to be very interesting, where we can see Raghav and Prachi come closer to each other, as Prachi will realize that she actually loves Raghav and not Josh, and she will also know about all the lies that Josh told Prachi. It might be possible that the ARP will help show Prachi the real face of Josh, and it is also possible that Lakhan Kapoor will help Raghav free Prachi from Josh.

Will the Rayas (Priya and Ram) shadow Pihu and Prachi support each other?