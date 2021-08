The first episode of and 's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 premiered tonight and fans have given a huge thumbs up to the show. Praising the performances of the lead cast as Ram and Priya, netizens loved the sweet and sour phone call conversation between them, which was the biggest highlight for them. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 first impression: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's nok-jhok as Ram and Priya is relatable, believable and engaging

Finally caught up with first episode of #BadeAchheLagteHain2

Loved the first episode it's was fast paced and great intro of characteristics and lifestyle of

Ram and Priya

Looking forward to watch more episodes with good storyline

Hope I am not disappointed — (@Soundarrya1) August 30, 2021

#DishaParmar is such an effortless actress. She is back to tv after such a long time but it didn’t seem like that at all.

Loved her dialogue delivery and she looks so pretty as Priya ??#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Prapti (@Prapti_s_a_) August 30, 2021

#BadeAchheLagteHain2 @disha11parmar

Watched the first episode today and I am totally impressed by #DishaParmar's performance... Also the story seems to be realistic and interesting.

Overall A Good Start! ?

Loved the dialogues ❣️ — arc.admirer | Jugnoo✨| (@BarristerBabu5) August 30, 2021

“Samundar ko pata hai ki woh aapke ghar ke samne hai?” ?? Priya is savage. Also, her character is so real, practical and relatable. She has already taken my heart. Loved the first episode totally. Can’t wait for more ?#DishaParmar • #BadeAchheLagteHain2

- @disha11parmar ♥️ — ?? ? (@basittusa) August 30, 2021

First episode done!! The story seems promising.. Ram is quite like me, a foodie and a monsoon lover... cant wait to see how the journey progress from here.. Ps: couldnt help but notice (being an IB fan maybe) that this couple also share a cake connection..#BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/hehQUtvm1D — titli. (@MistletoeMystic) August 30, 2021

And his loneliness & emotional sides, You played it so well!! And your the dialogue delivery was also fab!! Loved every bit of it. So looking forward to watch later episodes ❤️#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #RamKapoor #NakuulMehta @NakuulMehta — ?️? (@AnuxNaks) August 30, 2021

Loved the first episode! @disha11parmar was so effortless as Priya.. It didn't even feel scripted. ?❤️ I loved their phone convo and the little nok jhok, it was very cute! ?❤️#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #DishaParmar #Priya — ???? ☘ (@Anya_minion) August 30, 2021

// @disha11parmar phone call convo was best?❤️ Priya hiding so much of pain inside her? Attitude & body language of @NakuulMehta ??the innocence in his character ,he is like a small kid?❤️ Also loved the comic timing of Ajay (Adi) ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #DishaParmar — ??????? ♠️ (@Utkarsh2609) August 30, 2021

Looking at the first episode, we can surely say that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 can become one of the favourite shows of the audience.