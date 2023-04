Bade Acche Lagte Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track Raghav (Randeep Rai) is heartbroken learning that Josh, and Prachi's (Niti Taylor) wedding date is finalized, but on the other side, Prachi loves Raghav, but she does not realize her feelings. She feels that she is in love with Josh, and Raghav wants to leave the Kapoor mansion, but Prachi requests that he please stay, as she wants Raghav in her life. It seems to be seen in this episode if Prachi understands what or exactly whom she loves. On the other side, Monika and Lakhan Kapoor (Hiten Tejwani) pray m that Prachi and Josh's (Devashish Chandiramani) wedding is called off. Let's see if this marriage happens or not. Also Read - Jennifer Winget, Disha Parmar, Shivangi Joshi and other TV actresses who are known to be extremely choosy about scripts

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 there will be a major twist where past secrets will be revealed. Three years ago, when Raghav was thrown out of the Kapoor house at that time, the Raghav family was arrested because Lakhan Kapoor (Hiten Tejwani) did not want Raghav (Randeep Rai) to ever come into Prachi's (Niti Taylor) life. But now, in recent times, even Lakhan Kapoor wants Prachi and Raghav's wedding because he now understands the value of Raghav compared to the others. On the other side, Avani is playing an antagonist; she manipulates Josh; how will he control Prachi? Let's see if Prachi will marry Josh; she will suffer a lot, but viewers are expecting that this should not happen because in this daily soap, viewers are manifesting Prachi and Raghav to become a couple as Ram and Priya.

Prachi is falling in love with Raghav

This episode will be very interesting for viewers in the future because it is possible that the upcoming episode in which Raghav leaves India will show that Prachi understands his feelings and confesses her feelings in front of Raghav, while Pihu (Pooja Banerjee) will also give Angad (Leenesh Mattoo) a chance to believe that he loves Pihu purely. Let's wait for the confession of Prachi.