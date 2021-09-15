and 's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 began recently. The first episode of the show got good reviews. Praising the performances of the lead cast as Ram and Priya, netizens loved the sweet and sour phone call conversation between them, which was the biggest highlight for them. In the very first episode itself, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar made us fall in love. We have all seen them working together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai... Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara but as Ram and Priya it looked like we are watching a fresh pairing. Their chemistry was just bang on. Even before the show began, we saw a lot of excitement amongst the fans for the show. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more: Shocking twists and turns to expect this week in Top TV shows

In the first season, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar were brilliant and the show was a huge hit. Hence Ekta Kapoor decided to bring back the iconic show and the iconic jodi. The cast of the show is brilliant and the story is also quite relatable. Nakuul and Disha's pairing is the highlight of the show. But the TRPs aren't that great. The show couldn't beat the top performers like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more on the TRP charts. The show got just 0.5 million impressions in the first week. However, very soon we will see Ram and Priya getting married. As per the latest story, Priya and Ram who never wanted to get married have agreed to marry each other for their family. Their engagement ceremony will happen soon.

Wedding sequences have always been a positive thing for any show. Ram and Priya's wedding scenes will soon begin and we feel it might boost the TRPs of the show. The show already has a hit pair and them getting married in the show will be a good twist in the story. It will be interesting to see whether the show will climb up on the TRP charts post this wedding sequence.