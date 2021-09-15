Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Will Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar aka Ram and Priya's marriage help the show pick up ratings on TRP charts?

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 will see Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar aka Ram and Priya getting married and it would be interesting to see whether this wedding sequence will help the show get good TRPs or not.