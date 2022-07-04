Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar saw a major twist a couple of days ago when they took a leap of five years. Ram and Priya's love story was just about to begin but the makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 served them with a painful plot twist they separate their favourite TV Jodi RaYa aka Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar. There were even trends on Twitter wherein Ram and Priya's fans asked the makers to postpone the leap and bring RaYa's mature love story on screen. But they'll soon get it, it seems. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's show gets THIS STERN ultimatum from makers? Here's what we know

Priya and Ram's lives

Priya aka Disha Parmar took the blame for Ishaan's deed. He pushed Shivina, Ram's sister, off the staircase which resulted in her death. Priya was jailed but before that Priya found out that she is pregnant. She lied to Ram saying it is Krish aka and her child and not Ram's. Ram was shattered with the same. Ram and Priya reluctantly parted ways from each other. 5 years later, they met again. Ram was still led to believe that Pihu is Priya and Krish's daughter. Everyone amongst Ram-Priya and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's fanbase is enjoying Pihu's character a lot. And it seems Pihu will be the one to bring them together. Also Read - Shakti Arora in Kundali Bhagya, Mishal Raheja in Kumkum Bhagya and more top male stars who added spice to Ekta Kapoor's superhit shows

Fans make a special demand from the makers

Now, the channel has dropped a new promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. In the promo, we see Priya (Disha Parmar) and Pihu (Aarohi Sanvesha) going to Goa. Pihu reminds Priya of her old conversation with Ram about using a freedom card when she would want to go away from everyone, including him. While the flashback sequence has baffled the fans, there are a lot who are demanding that RaYa get to spend happy moments together which they never got before the leap. Check out the promo and the tweets here: Also Read - Kundali Bhagya's PreeRan to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's RaYa and more – which TV couple's separation hurt you the most? Vote now

Beautiful Sneak peek, @SonyTV our #Raya never got dat good time to spend wid each other before leap & separation happened in just 6 mnths of der marriage,pls now after leap atleast show them spending good time 2gether#BadeAchheLagteHain2 @EktaaRKapoor pls pls — Preeti (@preeti_7038) July 4, 2022

Exactly.#Raya never got to spend good time together before leap .. pleaseeeeeee show them spending good time together after leap .@EktaaRKapoor please please please please please#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — jiya r (@jiyarao048) July 4, 2022

While everyone is happy abt the FB. Me still stuck at he remembers this & he forgot all the other things she said, abt wanting him, loving him to believe cheat kiya?I am stuck there..Somebody help me out of that thought.#BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2 — MaataNandu_Ke_Charno_Mei_Sansaar (@BechareRajaBabu) July 4, 2022

Beautiful sneak peek ✨ the flashback scene of #Raya was adorable and beautiful ...please we want the old Raya back...we want the adorable Raya of the flashback ..#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — jiya r (@jiyarao048) July 4, 2022

It is always shown that she remembers this night as she remembers the pinky promise of not drinking with anybody else other than Ram!#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Balh2 (@Balh2fan) July 4, 2022

Flashback scene is awesome #BadeAchheLagteHain2 — deepika (@Abhilashakalla) July 4, 2022

I already told ya we getting a flashback!???

Atleast we got a typical RaYa moment after so long?I might be over expressing but this one back hug, him tightly clutching his hand around her abdomen & sticking to her?;I ADORE this moment a lot!! ?♥️ #BadeAchheLagteHain2 pic.twitter.com/uHOmK63KJH — RAM♥️PRIYA FanPage (@teamxraya) July 4, 2022

The flashback has my whole heart!

These two never got to spend time with each other.

Sigh!!

And ofc NM-DP's chemistry in the FB!♥️♥️✨#BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/8KqiuQ1xE2 — Serendipity♡ (@PIVVOOOTTT) July 4, 2022

Exactly..pata hai..yeh Naya Naya taaja taaja flashback shoot hu hai ?#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Pooja (@PoojaSh97494414) July 4, 2022

This flashback is so so so so so cute. I’m melting at their back hug ??♥️♥️ #BadeAchheLagteHain2 https://t.co/vZLqrCEXxV — Zee (@zee_t97) July 4, 2022

https://t.co/CYLkvtlDYE AUR TUMMMM!!!!!!??????????

MAT JAO …….. please?

IT WAS A FLASHBACK!!!!!

Ram gave PRIYA COUPONS!!!!!❤️?❤️

Ram KNOWS WHERE PRIYA IS??

THUNDER?❤️ can we hope for a baarish?❤️#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — drunkwithoutadrop (@samosaforlife) July 4, 2022

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 makers get a strict diktat

Just last month, BollywoodLife.com informed y'all that the makers of Bade Achhe Lagte HAin 2 have got a strict warning from the TV Czarina to buckle up and pull all strategies to boost the TRPs by making necessary changes in the storyline. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has a loyal fanbase and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are doing a great job as Ram and Priya, too. Our highly-placed sources in the TV industry informed BollywoodLife that the TV Czarina has given them a three-month warning to put out great content and also boost the TRPs.