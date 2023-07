Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert : In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Shalini Kapoor makes all the arrangements for Ram's father's death anniversary pooja, where we see Priya (Disha Parmar ) going out for her clinic for emergencies, but Kirti Again instigates Shalini Kapoor about Priya, but she has completely trusted Priya that she will reach on time, and here we see Priya reach on time, and finally Shalini Kapoor trust wins, and we see Ram (Nakul Mehta ) and Priya go and take the blessings of their father later on we see finally all the pooja is done by without any problem later on we see that Priya and Ram talk about their contract were we see Priya tells to Ram that if this 3 months will out they will finally break off this namesake relationship but we see Ram is getting upset to hear this as he does not want to seperates with Priya but we have to more wait to see the twist to see their love confession. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Shreya's entire plan fails, RaYa's love story starts; will Priya make her love stronger?

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Ram and Priya continuously think about each other. We see that Ram is dreaming about Priya and that she brings lunch for him, and they both really enjoyed their lunch date. But suddenly Shardul comes and breaks the Ram's dream. Well, we see in the upcoming track that Priya is asking Ram, What is the real relationship with them? Will Ram say everything truthfully about how he feels for her? Let's wait to see what happens on the next track.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is the most popular show on television. and viewers really loved the pair between Ram and Priya, aka Disha Parmar and Nakul Mehta. Well, we can see so many interesting twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. Well, there are so many twists that arise in the show. How did Priya reveal the truth about Ram's aunt? Will Priya handle her name-shake relationship, or will she get jealous to see Kirti and Ram together? Let's see what comes from the upcoming show.