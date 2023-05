Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ram, aka Nakuul Mehta, take his mother to dentist Priya (Disha Parmar), where we can see Ram's mother is very impressed with her and continues talking about her. The starting story of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 comes with a very big twist that fans are also very excited about, and it is winning the hearts of viewers as we see Priya's boyfriend, Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija), is greedy and thinks about ditching Priya during the new year's party. Yuvraj forgets his phone, and Aalekha is going to return it. As Priya also goes to meet him, let's wait to see who Yuvraj will lie to. We may see that Yuvraj told Priya that Aalekha was his girlfriend. Well, this truth can shatter Priya's life because she blindly loves Yuvraj.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 we may see Priya (Disha Parmar)getting emotional and going out in the park. On the other side, Ram has a girlfriend, but he always feels that he is alone, and the most interesting twist is that Ram (Nakul Mehta) will also see Kirti with some other boy. Well, this is the beginning of the story when our two favourites are going to be cheated by their love, and they are both will stop believing in love.

Broken Priya is not ready to get married

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that the broken Priya is not ready to get married, but Ram's mother is reaching Priya's house to take Ram's proposal to her as she really likes her and she believes that Priya is the girl who loves Ram. Let's wait to see the upcoming tracks when all the viewers are going to see the chemistry between their all-time favourite couple, RaYa.