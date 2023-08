Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that finally, Shreya is behind all the kidnappings of Ram (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar). Later on, we see that Shreya only wants the property of Ram, and finally, Yuvraj sees Shreya. but he is not sure that Shreya did all this. But he clicked her pictures with the goons. Let's see, will Yuvraj expose Shreya? Later on, we see that Aalekha also panicked because she thought about Ram. But Yuvraj also does not want Ram to come. Well, Shalini Kapoor also gets emotional a lot. and we see Shreya insulting Shardul, but Shalini Kapoor is with him. Well, all the relatives of Ram only want his property, so let's wait to see if the upcoming track that what will happen? Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya propose to each other, but will they finally oust their enemies from their home?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte hai 3, we see that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) gets conscious and starts calling Priya, but the goons have told them that Priya is no more, and Ram really gets very tensed and starts calling Priya. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will they finally confess their love to each other? Let's see what happens next. As we see in the promo, Show ends on a final note, where we see Ram and Priya (Disha Parmar)become one and finally break all the contracts.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the top TV shows. and viewers get really upset while thinking that the show has finally ended. but viewers are eagerly waiting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 4 as we again want to see Ram and Priya, aka Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, as their chemistry was fabulous to watch for the viewers. Well, finally, the show has ended on a happy note. Let's see how long we have to wait for the next track.

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we finally see Ram and Priya escape from the traps of Shreya. and they also confess their love in front of their family. And also, we may see that finally, Shreya and all his relatives get exposed, and they are all thrown out of the Kapoor mansion, and we see that Priya and Ram enjoyed their happy lives with their mother as well as their friend, who is more like their brother, Shardul.