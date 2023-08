Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte hai 3, we see Shreya make all the plans for how they can get the signature of Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla) on the bill paper. Later on, we see Ram and Priya get conscious and ask each other's name. On the other side, we see Ram (Nakuul Mehta) confront his feelings in front of Priya (Disha Parmar) and say how much he loves her. and they both tried their best to figure out how they could get out of this. Later on, we see Shardul also tell the police that Ram's relatives are so greedy. Let's see if the police start an investigation against their relatives. And finally, the police have traced the location of Ram and Priya. and we see the goons talk with Shreya in front of Ram and Priya. And finally, they will know the truth: Shreya will kidnap Ram and Priya. Will they be saved from Shreya's trap? Let's see what happens. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya hides something from Ram, Will he doubt her?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we finally see that Priya and Ram get out of this trap. And finally, all the relationships are exposed in front of Shalini Kapoor, and she throws everyone out of the house. Later on, we see Kirti come and tell everyone that Ram and Priya get married on a contract basis, but finally, Ram and Priya tell everyone that now they love each other and they cannot leave without each other. Finally, Ram and Priya become one, and the show has ended on a happy note.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the top TV shows. As we all know, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 comes on for a very short period, but viewers really love all the episodes as Priya and Ram, aka Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, create magic. and viewers really love the show, but they are going to miss it all. Well, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar first debeu Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. are still resonating in the minds of viewers. Well, we are all eagerly waiting for their comeback.