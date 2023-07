Bade Achhe Lagte hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ram (Nakul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) finally start their journey after the wedding. They talk, and Ram introduces his bedroom to her. On the other side, we see Priya thinking that whatever she can do with herself, there are no hopes in her life. Well, slowly, slowly, we see their bond. Well, they decide where they sleep. Priya said that Ram will sleep on the sofa and Priya will sleep in bed. Well, we see Priya missing her past Yuvraj. But Ram came and made her realize that she had to move on with her life. Well, Kirti calls Ram and sees him on video call, and she warns him to stay away from Priya. Well, let's wait to see the upcoming twist. Will Ram seriously stay away from Priya? Well, viewers are really enjoying the first night of Ram and Priya, which they spent laughing. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Kirti and Ram part ways forever; will she now ruin Priya's life?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Priya (Disha Parmar) snoring very hard, and Ram thinks that lion roar, and suddenly he sees that Priya is snoring, and he starts recording the video and teasing Priya, but our smart Priya snatches the phone from Ram and deletes the video. Well, their cute Nok Jhok will entertain the viewers fully. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Will Priya and Ram pass the interview and prove to the world they are the perfect couple?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the best serials for viewers because they love the chemistry between Priya and Ram, aka Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Well, viewers also give their love to Bade Achhe Lagte Hai because, just like there, Ram and Priya,aka Ram Kapoor, and Shakshi Tanwar also entertain their viewers, and fans also give them immense love and respect. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will this season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 also spread their chram in the show or not? Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya get married; Kirti vows to create havoc, activates plans one

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3. We see Priya getting ready to go to the clinic, but Ram's relatives taunt her for not making her first rasoi. Well, Shalini Kapoor will change all the traditions, make sweets, and say Priya to serve on their plates. Well, if all the women get this type of mother-in-law, then Sasural becomes a palace. Well, let's wait to see the upcoming consequences that Priya has to face in her married life.