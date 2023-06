Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ram (Nakul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) finally agreeing to get married on the condition of a 3-month contract agreement, but they feel very guilty for distrusting their parents. On the other side, Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija)is getting very upset to hear this news. Later on, we will see Aalekha make Ram understand that Priya is not like him, but he clearly told her that he is doing all this because of his mother. Well, the viewers are very excited to see their favourite couple's wedding. Let's wait to see the twist. Will this wedding happen so easily, or are there so many hurdles in their way? Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Will Ram and Priya's contract marriage turn into a janam janam ka saath?

Will Yuvraj succeed in ruining Priya and Ram's engagement?

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Shukla)announces Priya (Disha Parmar)and Ram's (Nakul Mehta) engagement. On the other side, Yuvraj is all set to expose Ram and Priya's contract marriage in front of everybody. Let's wait to see the twist. Will Yuvraj succeed in ruining Priya and Ram's engagement? Well, the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is going to be so interesting because we may see that our favourite couple is going to take care of each other. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram Kapoor to convince Priya for a contract marriage due to his mother?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 takes its place on the number one show because Ram and Priya, who are played by Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar, are the favourite couple of their viewers. This is the best serial ever because we all love to see their beautiful nok-jhok. In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we will see so many twists and turns that can be seen in RaYa's wedding.In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ram admire Priya's choice, and they reach the chai tapri, where they enjoy drinking masala chai together. We see that they are both doing fabulous acting and looking perfect with each other. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya and Ram's mothers join forces to unite RaYa; will they succeed?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that Yuvraj crossed all his limits to expose Priya and Ram's truth, but we may also see how Ram defends Priya and Priya defends Ram.Well, viewers are very excited to see the upcoming twists and turns. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, it might be possible that when the contract marriage secret is revealed, Ram will break his promise and he will destroy the agreement because of his mother, as we may see that Priya will also give support to Ram.