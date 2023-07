Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Shreya and Yuvraj talk over the phone and make a plan to destroy Ram (Nakul Mehta)and Priya's lives. Later on, we see Kirti come to the office to meet Ram and starts fighting with him. Later, we see Ram clearly tell her that if she has no trust in him, she will break it off. But Kirti handled the situation and apologized to Ram for her mistakes. Later on, we see Ram scolding Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija) for not completing the work on time. We see this because Yuvraj Ram and Aalekha's friendship will suffer. On the other side, we see that Priya takes care of Shalini Kapoor, and she gives her the key to the Kapoor mansion. and Priya teases Ram that one day Kapoor Mansion will become Priya Palace. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Priya (Disha Parmar) take all the responsibility and handle everything? Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya and Ram's nok-jhok continues; Shalini Kapoor sets new age mother-in-law goals

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Priya's parents call her And once again unintentionally. Priya said that she would come after the 3 months, and once again Priya's father gets panicked about her 3 months. Will Priya (Disha Parmar)And Ram (Nakul Mehta) say everything, or will they handle the situation? Later on, we see Ram really miss his father because he organized a puja for his father's death anniversary. He talks with him about how He has achieved everything in his life and about Priya, saying that she is a very nice girl, and if he is alive, he also likes Priya. Well, we see after the wedding that Ram is not comfortable with Kirti. But Shardul is always with Ram, and he always makes plans for how Kirti will stay away from Ram. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Kirti and Ram part ways forever; will she now ruin Priya's life?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the best TV shows on television, and the chemistry of Ram and Priya, aka Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar, spreads their charm in the show, and viewers also give immense love to their favourite couple, RaYa, on the screen. Well, in the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Priya and Ram go on honeymoon in Goa. And their friendship will grow day by day. Well, viewers are really waiting to see the love angle between them. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Will Priya and Ram pass the interview and prove to the world they are the perfect couple?