Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Three upcoming spoiler alerts: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, we see Priya and Ram talking with each other. Well, we see that Priya (Disha Parmar) clearly said that she had less interest in his property because she is a self-dependent woman. Later on, we see Shreya make a plan so that she can create a misunderstanding between them. On the other side, Shreya advises Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla) that they have to change the clinic for Priya. Well, she said yes. Later on, we see Shreya being called a packer and getting all the stuff packed in Priya's clinic, but Priya does not like it anymore because she has a feeling in her clinic. Priya is really angry and goes to meet Ram. Well, we have to wait to see if the twist will clear up all misunderstandings. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya and Ram get closer, is Kirti's chapter closed forever?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Shalini Kapoor call her doctor and say that her Heart's condition is very critical; she has less time and surgery will not work. Well, the doctor suggests she tell every truth to Ram because it is his right. How will Ram (Nakul Mehta)handle this truth? We all see that Ram really loves his mother and can't imagine his world without her, but we may also see that Priya (Disha Parmar) takes on all the responsibilities of her mother-in-law. It might be possible that because of Priya's effort, Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla)will be totally fine. Let's wait to see the twist. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya and Ram's nok-jhok continues; Shalini Kapoor sets new age mother-in-law goals

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the best TV shows on television, and viewers really loved the pair of Ram and Priya, aka Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Viewers love their cute Nok Jhok Wali chemistry and how they adore each other. Well, we have to see the twist to make these three months totally enjoyable for the viewers. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Kirti and Ram part ways forever; will she now ruin Priya's life?

Trending Now

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see an interesting track where, after all this, Ram and Priya go on their honeymoon in Goa, where they enjoy the rain and drinking coffee, but Ram's relatives only want Ram's property. So it might be possible that they try to make Shalini Kapoor more serious, but viewers really hope that Ram and Priya are with her and that they always protect her from all her relatives.