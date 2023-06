Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we will see Kirti fighting with Ram (Nakul Mehta) because he cares for Priya. Kirti is the girl who only loves Ram's money and is just playing with him. On the other side, we see Yuvraj instigating Aalekha against Ram. Later, we will see Priya (Disha Parmar) and Ram's family members will begin preparing for the engagement ceremony. We will see Shalini Kapoor being very excited about her son, Ram's wedding. The whole family gets ready for their engagement, and we will see Ram's family members playing fun games with Priya by asking her about Ram's favourite colour, etc. Priya will answer every question correctly. Well, for all we know, Ram and Priya are strangers, but there's a connection between them. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya's relationship under threat; Yuvraj to expose their contract marriage

Yuvraj taunting Priya about marrying a rich boy

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we will see Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija) taunting Priya about marrying a rich boy. Priya will break down as she is lying to her family. Ram comes there and consoles her. We will see them care for each other, it is this connection that will make them fall in love with each other. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Will Ram and Priya's contract marriage turn into a janam janam ka saath?

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that Yuvraj trying to expose Ram and Priya (Disha Parmar), but Aalekha warns him not to do so. As it would also mean the end of their relationship. And Yuvraj will then take a step back. However, an interesting twist in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is going to take place. Kirti will not get her contract, and now she demands that Ram get married to her. So, will Ram ditch Priya and marry Kirti? Well, it is possible that Ram (Nakul Mehta)will not ditch Priya as he knows that his mother likes her. Ram might even clearly tell Kirti that his mother is his life and hence, he will marry Priya. We also may see that Ram has begun to trust Priya owing to which he thinks about cancelling the contract. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram Kapoor to convince Priya for a contract marriage due to his mother?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we might get to see Yuvraj and Kirti teaming up and planning the ruin of Ram and Priya's married life. However, Ram and Priya might just come closer as they begin to support each other in every step. Eventually, they both might start feeling for each other. Well, we have to wait to watch. Will Priya and Ram cancel their contract as they begin to trust each other blindly?