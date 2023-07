Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alerts: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, we see Priya reaching Ram Kapoor's office. and all the office members get pictures with her. Well, Priya (Disha Parmar) is very angry because her clinic gets separated from this place and starts expressing her frustration. in front of Ram Kapoor, but our favorite Ram Kapoor (Nakul Mehta) strategized joking, but ultimately, they started on a serious topic. Well, Ram clarifies all this, and finally, Priya understands the love of her mother-in-law, but she also expresses her emotions. As a self-independent woman, she never wants anything from her husband. Later on, we see Shalini Kapoor plan something, and again, Shreya hears and goes behind her. Well, we see Ram's relatives are giving her some medicine that is very dangerous for her heart condition. Finally, Priya noticed that something was strange. Let's see, will Priya find out the truth? Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya honeymoon in Goa, will tragedy hit back home?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Aalekha and Ram's friendship is going to suffer because it might be possible that after the wedding, Ram does not like Yuvraj, so he is just ignoring him, and Aalekha did not like this well because of Priya and Yuvraj. Ram and Aalekha's friendship is in struggle. We have to wait to see the twist: will Priya solve everything between them?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the top-running shows on television. This show has just started, but the viewers love the pair of Ram and Priya, aka Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Well, the on-going track is very beautiful, as we see day by day how Priya and Ram like and understand each other. On the other side, viewers are waiting for the track in which Priya and Ram come closer to each other.

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Ram will organize a death anniversary puja for his father, and he also invites the parents of Priya, which Priya sees and gets very emotional about. Well, we see that Ram talks with his father about Priya, saying that she is really a nice girl, and if he were alive, he would also like her. Well, soon we may see one more twist: Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla) is finally going to be fine because of Priya. She gives her healthy food, and soon she exposes Ram's aunt as she gives her a very dangerous powder. Let's wait to see where the story of Ram and Priya goes.