Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alerts: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija)gets successful in bringing contract paper in front of everybody, but we see Priya (Disha Parmar) and Ram fix everything and try to convince Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Shukla)that it is legal in America, but Shalini Kapoor takes support from Priya and tells Ram (Nakul Mehta) that his property will be divided 50-50. 50 is for Ram, and 50 is for Priya. Well, this is the major track that came in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3. Later on, we see that everybody is very happy to see Ram and Priya, and even viewers are very excited to see this engagement. And we also see that Ram clearly tells Priya that she is the perfect Bahu material. Later on, we see Shalini Kapoor announce that Yuvraj and Aalekha will also get married in the same mandap. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya's relationship under threat; Yuvraj to expose their contract marriage

Kirti and Yuvraj make one team and try to harm Priya

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Priya is very nervous to attend her ex-boyfriend's ceremony but we see Ram make her realize that Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija) has moved on with Aalekha, and now she also has to move on. Later on, we see that Kirti comes and sees Ram and Priya (Disha Parmar) together, and she gets jealous to see both of them. In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see so many twists and turns. Well, we may also see an interesting twist when we see Kirti come and tell Ram to get married with her but we see Ram (Nakul Mehta) clearly tell her that he will be committed to Priya because of his mother and that he will not get married to her. Well, we may see Kirti and Yuvraj make one team and try to harm Priya before her wedding. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Will Ram and Priya's contract marriage turn into a janam janam ka saath?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that Ram is saving her from their plans, but we know the truth: everything is done by Kirti and Yuvraj. Well, in the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, it is going to be very interesting to see if Aalekha knows Yuvraj's intentions and if Yuvraj gets nothing, neither Aalekha nor Priya, or the job that is given by Ram Kapoor. Well, we may see that Yuvraj gets out of his company and also out of Aalekha's life. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram Kapoor to convince Priya for a contract marriage due to his mother?