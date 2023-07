Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Priya and Ram clarify their misunderstanding, which was created by Shreya. and once again, we see the beautiful understandings between them. But what about Shreya? Her whole plan will fail in front of our lovely couple, RaYa. Well, we see the reason why Shalini Kpoor is suffering from her condition because we see that Ram's (Nakul Mehta) aunt gave her a dangerous powder, but now that Priya (Disha Parmar)will enter Ram's life, everything is going to be fine soon. Well, we see that Priya will now take charge of her mother-in-law's diet and her dinner and breakfast. Everything is well. Priya has some doubts about Ram's aunt, that she will give some very dangerous powder. We have to wait to see the twist. Will Priya find out the truth and save her mother-in-law? Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Will Priya be able to save Ram from his aunt?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla) is missing from her house, and Ram starts panicking, but Priya handles Ram Kapoor, and suddenly Shalini Kapoor calls Priya (Disha Parmar). Now we have to wait to see the twist. What will Shalini Kapoor say to Priya? Well, it may be possible that Shalini Kapoor brings a twist to Priya and Ram's (Nakul Mehta) lives; she may have given them the honeymoon tickets. Well, Shalini Kapoor sends them to Goa for their honeymoon, and now we have to wait to see the twist. Will this trip take them more close? Let's see what happens. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya honeymoon in Goa, will tragedy hit back home?

Priya and Ram come close to each other

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the best serials on television, as we love the chemistry between Ram and Priya, aka Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar. We see that finally Ram and Priya get ready to go, but before this, Ram has to arrange a death anniversary puja for his father. Well, we see that Ram impresses on Priya how she can take care of his mother, so he talks with his father about Priya and says to give her a blessing. We also see that on the death anniversary, Pooja Ram, also called Priya's Family, that is very overwhelmed for Priya to see their parents and sisters. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya and Ram get closer, is Kirti's chapter closed forever?

Trending Now

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that after the pooja, they decided to Goa and enjoy their beautiful time, but Priya thinks about her mother-in-law, who will trust her and support her in being the real culprit in front of her family.