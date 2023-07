In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Shreya will know everything about That Ram and Priya in the goa. Well, she again played tricks and talked with Kirti and advised her to go there. Kirti also reached there, locked Ram and herself in the room, and Shreya came with Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla) to show her the truth about Ram and Kirti. Now we have to wait to see the twist in how Ram (Nakul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) handle everything. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya confirms being approached for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 but there's a catch – find out

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the best running shows on television, as Viewers gives immense love to the characters of Bade Achhe Lagte hai 3. Well, Priya and Ram, aka Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar, are a very unique pair, as this pair always gives strength and positivity to their viewers. Now we all wait to see how Priya handles everything and also saves Ram's mother. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra-Surbhi Chandna, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin and more – Vote for your favourite TV jodi you want to watch in Bollywood films

in the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3. We see so many interesting twists and turns. Well, we see that Ram and Priya finally come close to each other; they drink coffee and talk about their lives. Well, we see in the upcoming track that Shreya will mix alcohol in Priya's and Ram's juice, and they will enjoy their time and sleep with each other. Now we have to wait to see the twist. Priya thinks that Ram did something wrong with her. Let's see what the next twist is waiting for Ram and Priya. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta's Asha Negi's HOT black gown with a hip-high slit will leave you breathless – view pics