Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Priya talks with Ram Kapoor and invites him on a coffee date. Ram is really excited for this date because he loves to spend time with Priya. Later on, we see Shreya and her mother make another plan to stop Priya. That's how she can stop her from taking care of Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Shukla). Well, we see she has to now stop giving this poison to Shalini Kapoor. On the other side, we see Priya calling Aalekha and Ram to solve their friendship matter. Well, we see Aalekha and Ram talk with each other and finally solve their differences. But we see Shreya go and viral with all the pictures of Yuvraj and Priya, and the media comes to ask Ram, and we see Ram (Nakul Mehta) justify his wife, and he clearly announces that he will completely trust Priya. Will Priya (Disha Parmar) give more respect to Ram after this? Let's see what happens next.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ram (Nakul Mehta) doubting Priya because she hasn't gone to her clinic in the last three days, but what will she hide from Ram? On the other hand, the media returns to Ram Kapoor's house to learn more about Priya, and this time they speak with Shalini Kapoor, but once again, Shalini Kapoor supports her daughter-in-law, but viewers are eagerly awaiting the twist. that Priya (Disha Parmar) soon exposes Shreya in front of Ram and Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Shukla).

In the future track of Of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see an interesting twist and turn that finally Priya and Ram handled everything, and soon we may see that 3 months have completed and Priya and Ram love each other completely, and we see that Yuvraj and Shreya kidnapped Ram and Priya, but we see that they are finally released from their kidnapping and also express their feelings to each other on the other side. Soon we will see that Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 season will be off because of Disha Parmar as she is pregnant, but viewers are eagerly waiting for their comeback in the show. Well, finally, we see that Priya and Ram lives a very happy life, and the season will be ending soon.