Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ram reach the venue, but they all have to wait outside because the wedding hall is busy. Later on, we see that Priya (Disha Parmar) is going to meet him, and we see Ram (Nakul Mehta) stare at Priya, seeing her bridal look and say she is looking very beautiful. And finally, we see that Shreya gets all the photos of Yuvraj and Priya. Later on, Priya is going to attend to her 7-year-old girl patient. And finally, Ram and Priya both go to Priya's clinic. We see Priya and Ram both giving compliments to each other. Finally, Ram's baarat comes to the venue, and the most interesting twist is that Ram and Priya are missing from the mandap.

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that Priya's bidaai ceremony will start, and Ram is really worried for Priya because he does not want to see her crying. Well, Ram has started feeling for her. Later on, we see Kirti flirting with Ram, and Priya gets jealous to see them. They are already in love, but they will not realize their feelings. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 show is one of the best serials for viewers because viewers really like all the episodes of the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 show. It was really famous when Ram Kapoor and Shakshi Tanwar played Bade Achhe Lagte Hai season 1 and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, which was with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar also got a lot of love. And now, this season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 also gives so much drama to its viewers.