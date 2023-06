Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai3, we see that Priya (Disha Parmar) is totally heartbroken and crying. On the other side, Ram's (Nakul Mehta) mother also gets upset with Ram. From there, let's wait to see the upcoming twist that is on theway in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya get cheated by their partners; will this common pain bring them closer to each other?

Fate clears the way for Ram and Priya

In the upcoming episode of Bade Acche Lagte Hai, we see that finally Priya (Disha Parmar) decides to move on with Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija), and on the other side, Kirti will clearly tell Ram that she is not ready for marriage even though she is not ready to stay with Ram's mother. Let's wait to see the twist on how Ram will manage the relationship between his mother and Kirti. Well, this isthe major twist when we see that fate clears the way for Ram and Priya to come together.On the other side, Yuvraj forgets Priya so easily and gets engaged to Aalekha.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, we may see Ram break up with Kirti as she does not like Ram's mother, and for Ram, his mother is his Jaan. He cannot leave hismother, so he has broken up with Kirti. Now the major twist has come when Ram tells hismother that whomever she likes for him, he will marry. We may see in the future that Ram'smother reaches Priya's house taking Ram's proposal to her. But Priya is not ready forthis, and she needs some time to think. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcomingtracks in which Ram and Priya will finally unite.