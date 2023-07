Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Kirti forces Ram (Nakul Mehta) to tell the truth in front of Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla), but at the last moment, we see Ram hiding Kirti. And once again, Shreya's plan fails. Well, Ram says thank you to Priya (Disha Parmar) for showing that she can handle everything. Shalini Kapoor sees Kirti and confronts her about coming to Goa. Shardul arrives and says that Kirti came with him. On the other hand, we see Ram and Priya finally come together. Ram and Priya finally relax and spend time with each other. Well, the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is going to be very romantic. We see Ram and Priya drinking coffee, talking over the night, and playing the game of Ludo. Well, Priya and Ram are really come close to each other with each passing day. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Ram's evil family want to get rid of Shalini Kapoor; will Raya save her?

Ram and Priya come close to each other

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we will see that Shreya and Kirti again make a plan to destroy Priya's image in front of Shalini Kapoor. We will see that Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla) organises a death anniversery puja of her late husband Mr.Kapoor were she wants Priya and Ram to take the blessing together but Priya will be stuck in the Shreya's plan. Shalini Kapoor trusts Priya (Disha Parmar) and believes that she will come. Now we have to wait to see the twist will Priya come on time and save her image? Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Will Priya be able to save Ram from his aunt?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the top-running shows on television, as it already has fans who have loved and watched season one and two. Now Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is spreading their charm, and the latest track is mind-blowing. Fans love to watch the latest episodes because we see how Ram (Nakul Mehta) and Priya will feel incomplete when they are not with each other. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya honeymoon in Goa, will tragedy hit back home?

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Priya and Ram come very close to each other. We see Ram comb Priya's hair, and Priya is also lost in his eye. It might be possible that this is Ram's dream. Ram also feels that he is in love with Priya. Well, viewers are waiting to see the confession between Ram and Priya.