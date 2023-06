Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ritika make her sister Priya (Disha Parmar) realize that she will have to move on from her past, and we see Priya arrive at the engagement of Aalekha and Yuvraj. We see Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija)taunt Priya about why she came, and we see Priya teach him a lesson. We see Kirti get worried about what she did, and we see that Kirti will lose her love, and she also lost her contract. In Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 we also see that Shardul is a genuine friend of Ram (Nakul Mehta). All viewers hope that Shardul and Ram's friendship will never break. Later on, we see Kirti and Shreya make one team and decide to do big things. Later on, we see that the mehendi ceremony will be celebrated at Priya's house. Well, viewers are very excited to know what Kirti and Shreya will do. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Priya saves her marraige from Yuvraj and Kirti's evil plans; realises her love for Ram

The preparations for Ram and Priya's wedding will start

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that finally the preparations for Ram (Nakul Mehta)and Priya's wedding will start. We see that Priya's mehendi function will start, and we see that Priya's (Disha Parmar) hand will burn, but Ram gives support to Priya, and finally completes the rituals of mehendi ceremony. We may see that Shreya gives Kirti ideas that she will go and get locked with Ram, and we may see that seeing this, Priya's family decides to again think about their wedding, but it might be possible that Priya will give support to Ram and make her family realize that Ram is innocent and will not do any cheap things. Well, once again, we may see that Kirti's plan will fail, and finally the RaYa will come close to each other. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Yuvraj's plans to ruin Ram and Priya's marriage backfire

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see some very interesting twists and turns. We may see Kirti wanting Yuvraj's help to ruin Priya's image, so she suggests that he send some pictures of Priya and Yuvraj to Shalini Kapoor. But again Ram came to prove her innocent, and we see that because of the 3 devils, Ram and Priya came close to each other during the 5 days. Well, viewers are also very excited to see the upcoming twist when our favourite couple will get married. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram and Priya's relationship under threat; Yuvraj to expose their contract marriage