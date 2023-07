Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the top-running shows on television as it gives a lot of romance and drama to its viewers, and the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is going to be very popular as a cute love story will start between Ram (Nakul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) . Well, we all hope for the best that never comes any one or any misunderstandings between them. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Ram's evil family want to get rid of Shalini Kapoor; will Raya save her?

In the future story of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ram really giving respect to Priya's family, just as Priya also started giving respect to her husband. Well, we may see that Shalini Kapoor talks with Priya and also shares her health condition with her. She wants Priya to say everything. Well, we may see in the upcoming track that once Priya takes Shalini Kapoor to the hospital and tells the doctor that they did a test once. Well, we may see in the future episode that she is absolutely fine. Will Priya find out who gave her this dangerous powder and see what happens?