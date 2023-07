Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the top-running shows on television. The latest track is going to be very interesting because we all see how Priya and Ram are coming closer to each other with each passing day. They both realized that they liked each other but did not agree about their hearts. Well, we may see that Priya talks about this with her sister Ritika, just as Ram talks about it with his friend Shardul, and they both realize that they have a love for each other. Let's see if they accept it or not. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Kirti’s wicked plan fails, Ram finally realises his love for Priya – will he confess?

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see an interesting twist and turn. When Priya and Ram feel for each other and we see that Priya is getting jealous when she sees Kirti and Ram together, viewers will enjoy the fights between Kirti and Priya because we can see that now Priya and Ram really love each other and soon they will break all the contracts. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Ram's evil family want to get rid of Shalini Kapoor; will Raya save her?