Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Shreya and her cousins throw a bachelor's party for Ram (Nakul Mehta) and also make a plan to get Priya's father to join and see Ram in this condition, and their plan will work. We see Shardul trying his best to stop Ram from drinking but his cousins did not budge, and also in this situation, Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija) plays a game with Ram, and he calls some girls for ruining Ram's image in front of Priya's father. Finally we see Priya's father come and directly cancel the wedding of Ram and Priya (Disha Parmar). He reaches their house and also announces that this wedding will not happen, but Priya tries to make his father understand that something is missing. Ram is not that type of person. She trusts him. Let's see if Priya manages to convince her father or not. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Yuvraj breaks Priya’s heart; Ram separates from Kirti; will fate bring RaYa together?

Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that finally Ram (Nakul Mehta) and Priya (Disha Parmar) convince her father, and also Priya trusts Ram, and then the haldi ceremony will start in the Kapoor mansion. Later on, Kirti will decide to reveal Ram and her relation in front of Shalini Kapoor. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Kirti tell her, or will Ram reach out to stop her? Let's wait to see the upcoming twists and turns in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: RaYa enchant in new avatar; unlucky in love, how will they find happiness with each other?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is the favorite show of the viewers because we see that in less time, the show has got a huge fan following as they love the characters of Ram and Priya. The first season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starred Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor as Priya and Ram and they were loved by the masses.

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that Kirti, Yuvraj and Shreya's plan finally failing and Ram and Priya come close to each other. We may see that this 3-month marriage plan becomes a long lasting one. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the twists when, finally, our RaYa's fall for each other and confess their love in front of each other. And soon we see Aalekha realize about Yuvraj and cut off her engagement with him.