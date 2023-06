Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alerts: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Priya's father become very angry to see Ram (Nakul Mehta) drinking alcohol and also with the girls, but Priya (Disha Parmar)and Anju make him realize that he is misunderstanding Ram. He is a very nice man, and she will trust him, but her father decides that she has to choose between him and Ram. Well, Priya faces a very tough situation: will Ram and Priya convince Priya's father? Later on, we see Aalekha and Shardul trying to make Ram conscious. And we see an interesting track where Ram is not understanding what he can do now. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Priya’s father CANCELS her wedding with Ram; it’s THE END for RaYa?

Kirti will decide to tell the truth to Shalini Kapoor

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Shardul make a plan to save Ram from Kirti's trap. We see Shardul call his media friend, and he just pretends that he dates Kirti. Well, seeing this, Priya's father will understand that Ram (Nakul Mehta)is single and also that Ram arrived at Priya's (Disha Parmar)house, making his father-in-law understand that he really takes care of Priya. On the other side, Kirti will decide to tell the truth to Shalini Kapoor. Will she tell her, or will Ram rush to stop her? Let's wait to see the upcoming twist.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the show of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that the Ram Kapoor house is going to be fully decorated as finally the wedding day of Ram and Priya will arrive, and we see the all devils, Shreya, Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija), and Kirti, see faces of each other because they are now helpless, their all plans will fail, and fate decides to reunite Ram and Priya. Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 show is very popular show on television as the lead roles of Ram and Priya which is played by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar shows a fabulous chemistry when they are with each other. In the whole episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 we see Shardul and Aalekha are true friend of Ram and they will decide that to protect Ram always.

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that Kirti will tell Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla)about their contract marriage, and we may see that she will get a heart attack. Because of this truth, we see that finally Ram breaks up with Kirti and decides to give his married life one chance; he will not cut off his wedding with Priya after 3 months. Well, the upcoming tracks are going to be very interesting to watch.