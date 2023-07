Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the top-running shows on television, and viewers really love the chemistry between Ram and Priya, aka Disha Parmar and Nakul Mehta. Well, the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is going to be super romantic as we see day by day Priya and Ram come close to each other and they both want to break this contract, but we have to wait to see the twist of who will first take the step to say their heart out in front of each other. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Shreya's entire plan fails, RaYa's love story starts; will Priya make her love stronger?

In the future tale of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 , we may see so many twists and turns, and we may also see that Priya and Anju Ji talk over the phone about this protein powder that the Ram's relatives had given to Shalini Kapoor. Now, Priya is very sure that they will not give her any dangerous powder. Well, we see how Priya will save her mother-in-law.