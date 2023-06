Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see Ram (Nakul Mehta) finally convince Priya's father and apologize to him for whatever he did at the bachelor's party. On the other side, Shardul, Aalekha, Priya (Disha Parmar), and Ritika are all realizing that Ram has nothing to hide or be sorry for. Their cousins said that next time it was not going to happen. Well, finally, Priya's father convinces Shalini Kapoor to bring haldi for Priya, and we see Priya and Ram finally enjoy their haldi ceremony. Also, viewers are really enjoying the latest episode. Let's wait to see what Shreya and Kirti do to stop their wedding. We see in the upcoming track that Priya reaches to attend her patients at the clinic in bridal costumes. Well, Ram is getting more impressed to see Priya when she truly loves their patients. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Ram learns Kirti's truth, will he become Priya's wholeheartedly?

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see that Shreya will decide to take a step back because she will realize that if she does anything wrong, Shalini Kapoor ( Supriya Shukla) will throw her out of the Kapoor Mansion, just as Kirti decides to tell the truth about her and Ram's relationship in front of Shalini Kapoor, but Ram comes and stops her from saying anything, and we see that finally the Haldi ceremony is over, and the viewers are also very excited to see their ceremonies, as we all loved their chemistry.

In the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, one of the best shows on television, viewers also love the chemistry between Ram and Priya, aka Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar . In the upcoming track, it is going to be very interesting to watch their viewers see that they are actually going to tie the knot with each other soon. We see that Priya is wearing a pink suit for her wedding, and Ram is also very excited about his marriage. But viewers are very excited to see the love between Ram and Priya when they finally love each other, and they also wait to see the twist when Aalekha finally knows the true side of Yuvraj. Will Aalekha give one chance to Yuvraj, or will she break her relationship with Yuvraj? And what about Kirti? Will she move on, or will she keep trying to come closer to Ram? Well, it is going to be very interesting because we may see that soon Priya gets jealous to see Ram and Kirti both together. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist.

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 we may see so many interesting tracks that finally Priya and Ram get married and Shalini Kapoor reaches hospital for her surgery. Later we may see that Priya will take care of Shalini Kapoor this is becoming the major twist when Ram will give respect to Priya and also we see that Priya fulfills all her responsibility as daughter-in-law of Kapoor family.