Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alerts: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Kirti will learn the truth that Ram (Nakul Mehta) Company signed a contract with Ritika (Shrishti Jain), and now she is the face of Ram's Food App. On the other side,we see Shreya doubting Priya (Disha Parmar), saying that something is strange in her life, and we see Priya talking with someone. and inform them on the phone that they have to be careful. Well, now viewers are eagerly waiting for the secret that Priya hides from Ram. Let's wait to see what the secrets are. Well, this is sure: Priya will never ditch Ram. Well, it might be possible that Priya will investigate Ram's aunt's evil plan. Later on, we see Ram bring one dress for Priya and ask her to wear it, and Ram sees her and totally stares at her. and we see Ram really likes Priya. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Yuvraj breaks Priya’s heart; Ram separates from Kirti; will fate bring RaYa together?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai i 3, we see that Priya (Disha Parmar) started misbehaving with Shalini Kapoor because Ram wants that, but how could Priya do this? It might be possible that Priya will clearly say to Ram that she will not do it with Shalini Kapoor. On the other hand, we see Shreya and Kirti fighting because they both blame each other because they cannot love Ram; they only love the name and fame of Ram Kapoor (Nakul Mehta). Well, it might be possible that they became violent and came against each other. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: RaYa enchant in new avatar; unlucky in love, how will they find happiness with each other?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the top-running shows on television. and viewers have already watched the seasons of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 1 and 2 and given immense love to their characters, and now we all watch Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, and viewers love the latest track as they liked the cute nok jhok between Ram and Priya, and viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist when they finally break the contract and confess their love to each other.

Trending Now

In the future tracks of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we may see an interesting track. Priya now continuously talks over the phone and hides something from Ram. Seeing this, Ram will observe and get jealous to see that he thinks Priya loves someone. Well, we have to wait to see the next twist: will Ram confront Priya about her secrets, which she hides from him?