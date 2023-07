Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Priya wearing a dress that Ram brings for her, and he also teaches her how to move in fashion style. and also teach her how she can ruin her image in front of Shalini Kapoor (Supriya Sukla). Later on, we see what the maid strictly said to Ram's aunt: that she would leave the job because now Priya (Disha Parmar) starts to doubt her. On the other side, Priya came in front of Shalini Kapoor's friends and embarrassed her because we see that Priya started insulting her mother-in-law friends. But Priya and Ram's (Nakul Mehta) plan backfires on them and Shalini Kapoor. admired her, as she was really happy with Priya's behavior. Later on, we see Priya's relatives kill the sheetal, as they doubted her if she said something in front of Ram. but it might be certain that Priya will find the culprit very soon. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya makes a plan to expose Ram's aunt; will he trust Priya?

Priya solve the issues between Aalekha and Ram

In the upcoming chapter of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Ram and Aalekha again fight because of their partners. Well, we can see that Ram clearly said to Aalekha that Yuvraj hurts her and he will never see a tears in Priya's eye. Now, Aalekha is sure that Ram will really love Priya, but what she will do will she decided that she will break her friendship with Ram or if Priya will do something to save their friendship. Let's wait to see the twist that will happen in the next episode. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai upcoming twist: Ram started loving Priya. Will he do something to see Priya's feelings?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 Upcpoming Twist

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the top-running shows on television, and viewers love the chemistry between Ram and Priya, aka Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar. The latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is going to be super duper entertaining and interesting. because we see so many twists and turns comes in Priya and Ram's lives. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twist: Shreya's entire plan fails, RaYa's love story starts; will Priya make her love stronger?

In the future track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Ram continues to see the dreams of Priya. He has not controlled his emotions; he really sees Priya all around and confesses his condition to Shardul. Ram is in love, but he will not accept it. But viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist: will Priya also love Ram? And what about her secrets? Soon we may see all the puzzles solved. as it might be possible that Priya hides some beneficial secrets that are helpful for Ram as well as Shalini Kapoor.