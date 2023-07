Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Shreya again makes a plan to viral the pictures of Yuvraj (Akshit Sukhija) and Priya (Disha Parmar). On the other side, we see Aalekha and Ram fighting because of their partners, and finally, Ram tells Aalekha that he likes Priya and does not want to see Tears in Priya's eyes. Later on, we see Shardul come and make everything normal, but Aalekha did not listen to anyone and also insulted Shardul. And also, Aalekha tells Ram that she wants to give equal importance to Yuvraj, and she will give her shareholders to Yuvraj. On the other side, Priya is now totally investigating Around Shalini Kapoor's Disease. Later on, we see Ram (Nakul Mehta) come from the office and scold Priya. Well, Priya calls Shardul and asks him about Ram Kapoor's strange mood. Will Priya handle everything that happened between Ram and Aalekha? Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya decides to protect Ram and his mother; but will she ever admit her love for Ram?

In the upcoming track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, we see that Yuvraj, and Shreya calls Media and informs him that Priya had extramarital affairs, and the media reached Ram Kapoor's office to confront him. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Ram take support to his wife and protect her from this fall allegation? Let's see what happens on the next track. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 upcoming twists: Priya makes a plan to expose Ram's aunt; will he trust Priya?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 is one of the top-running shows on television, and viewers love the chemistry between Ram and Priya, aka Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Viewers love the latest track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3 as we see how Ram and Priya cannot see each other in pain, and we see in the upcoming track how Ram will protect Priya and trust her completely. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hai upcoming twist: Ram started loving Priya. Will he do something to see Priya's feelings?

In the future tracks of Bade Achhe Lagte hai 3, we may see an interesting track. that so many twists and turns are on the way. We see how Priya exposes Shreya and Yuvraj in front of Ram, and we also see how Priya reveals the truth that someone is wanting to kill Shalini Kapoor. Let's see if Priya will finally expose everyone and make everything normal. Well, we may see one more twist: Priya also knows that someone gave poison to her mother-in-law. Will she protect her mother-in-law from her enemies?